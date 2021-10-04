UAE Allows 70% Crowd Capacity for T20 World Cup

After approval from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed 70 percent of the crowd attendance for the UAE leg of the T20 World Cup 2021.

The announcement was made on Sunday when ICC opened the ticket sales for all T20 World Cup matches.

The tournament is set to kick off on 17 October with the qualifiers scheduled in Oman. The Super12s round will start on 23 October with Australia taking on South Africa in the opening game in Abu Dhabi. One of the most anticipated games between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be played on 24 October in Dubai.

Some 3,000 fans would be accommodated at Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat.

“In the UAE all venues will be operating at approximately 70% of maximum seated capacity, whilst Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of 4 spectators on their east and west grass mounds,” it said.

The ICC and the host Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would ensure fans are welcomed in a safe environment and COVID-19 protocols are applied at all venues, it added.

Tickets for all 45 matches are available on the ICC’s website. The ticket price ranges from 10 OMR to 30 AED in Oman and UAE respectively.