CAA Clarifies Its ‘Vaccination Regime’ for Travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that the ‘Vaccination Regime’ for inbound international passengers includes all those Pakistani and foreign nationals who have previously traveled abroad before 1 October 2021.

According to the CAA, paragraph (g) of its earlier notification dated 30 September that referred to entry in the country without COVID-19 proof was meant for all Pakistani Passport, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), Pakistan Origin Cardholders (POC) holders and foreign nationals.

“This exemption from vaccination requirement will also be applicable on connecting domestic flights of such passengers within 72 hours of arrival into Pakistan,” it added.

All remaining content of the previous order remains unchanged, it said.

Earlier, the authority had said that all other passengers of age 6 and above will require to produce a negative PCR Test report conducted 72 hours before the commencement of the travel. However, the deportees will be exempted from this requirement.

The travel guidelines issued on 30 September said that from the first of October, only fully vaccinated international passengers of age 18 years and above would be allowed entry in Pakistan, given they possess proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19.

“Passengers below 18 years of age may be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate.” The relaxation, however, ends on 31 October, it added.

For passengers between 15 and 18 years, the partial vaccination criteria (first dose) would apply from 1 November, and full vaccination criteria would become applicable from 1 December.

“Pakistani students less than 18 years of age and studying abroad will be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate. However, they will be required to be vaccinated while traveling outbound from Pakistan,” the authority said.

Similarly, foreign passport holders aged less than 18 years will be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate.

“Passengers medically advised against vaccination and holding a certificate from a classified specialist doctor will be allowed to travel inbound to Pakistan without vaccination, or partial vaccination requirement,” the notification said.