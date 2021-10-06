Four Balochistan Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 Cup have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been placed in a 10-day quarantine. All the other players participating in the tournament were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will continue to participate in the tournament.

As a result, the second match on 6 October between Northern and Balochistan has been swapped with the Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means that the Northern vs. Balochistan match will now be played on 9 October under floodlights.

Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on 7 October will be played as scheduled. Balochistan will beef up its squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side. The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB’s COVID-19 protocols.

Pakistan players and support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October. On 8 October, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble being set up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.

The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased for the remainder of the tournament.