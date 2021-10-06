Shoaib Akhtar Returns to Bowling After a Long Time [Video]

Former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, shared a video of him bowling in a cricket match after a long time. Shoaib uploaded the video of one of his deliveries on various social media platforms, much to the amusement of his fans.

Shoaib tweeted, “It was fun bending the back after a long time at this beautiful new ground at Islamabad Club.” The video has garnered over 30,000 likes on Instagram and over 5,000 likes, and 200 retweets on Twitter.

It was fun bending the back after a long time at this beautiful new ground at Islamabad Club. pic.twitter.com/IQnxG44XM9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 5, 2021

The Rawalpindi Express may not possess his speed of old, but he has done well to maintain his accuracy, as can be seen in the video.

The 46-year old is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bowlers to grace the game. He holds the world record for the fastest delivery in the history of cricket and has terrorized many world-class batters during his playing days.

Shoaib retired from cricket in 2011 after an illustrious career. He picked up 178 Test wickets, 247 ODI wickets, and 19 T20I wickets with exceptional averages in all three formats in an international career spanning over 14 years.