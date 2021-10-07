Sri Lanka Women’s Team Not Touring Pakistan in October

Sri Lanka Women team’s scheduled tour of Pakistan in October has been postponed due to structural changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). It is reported that both the cricket boards are working on finding a window for the tour before the 2022 Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka was scheduled to tour Pakistan in October to play a three-match ODI series. This would have been their first international match since the T20 World Cup last year. The tour has now been rescheduled, with the dates yet to be finalized.

According to sources, PCB decided to postpone the series as they were finding it hard to arrange the tour within such a short period. With many significant changes expected in the management of the board over the next few weeks, it was difficult to arrange a proper tour.

It is also reported that many Pakistan women’s cricketers were also unavailable for international duty during the month.

Both the boards are reportedly working in tandem to find a suitable window for the tour to be held and are confident that the series will be played before the World Cup in May 2022. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO, Ashley De Silva, said that it is unfortunate that the tour could not go ahead as scheduled, but he added that both the boards are hopeful to hold the series in the near future.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka Women’s teams will be seen in action in the ODI World Cup Global qualifiers scheduled to begin in November in Zimbabwe.