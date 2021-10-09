US to Accept All WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Travelers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that the United States of America will accept the coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized by either US regulators or the World Health Organization for international travelers.

The White House had announced on 20 September that the US would lift travel restrictions on air passengers that are fully inoculated against coronavirus traveling from 33 countries in November. These countries included China, India, Brazil, and most of Europe.

A spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.“Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US”.

The CDC said that airlines have been informed of the vaccines that are now accepted, and that it “will release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalized”.

Several airlines, including those from the US, a trade group representing American Airlines Co (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines, and others, said that they are content with the CDC’s decision to approve a “list of authorized vaccinations for travelers entering the US”.