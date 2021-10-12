Pakistan Posts Continues to Move Up in Global Rankings

In a significant development, Pakistan Post has moved up five places to 62nd position in the Universal Postal Union’s global postal rankings.

The Universal Postal Union has ranked postal services of 192 countries based on four main components; reliability, reach, relevance and resilience.

Top of the pile in 2021 was Switzerland for the second consecutive year, followed by Germany, Austria, Japan, and France.

In the past three years, the national postal service has improved 32 places internationally. In 2018, Pakistan Post was positioned at 94. It jumped 20 places to come up to 74th in 2019, leaped 7 places to 67 in 2020 before making another move of five places in 2021.

During this period, the Pakistan Post increased its revenue by Rs. 5 billion and reduced its annual deficit.

Director-General Pakistan Post, Khalid Javed, welcomed the development and said that the postal service has embarked on a digitization campaign.

“After completion of digital franchises and digitization of the postal service, not only the standard facility to the public but also the ranking will be improved,” he said.

He added that Pakistan Post is striving to improve its global rankings and would aim to rank among the top 50 postal services by the next year.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, thanked Pakistanis for showing confidence in Pakistan Post and showed resolve to include it among the best postal services in the world.