Internet and Telecom Services Are Back to Normal: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that all telecommunication services across the country are back to normal after the submarine cable incident.

Giving an update on the submarine cable cut that occurred near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday, the authority said that work on the restoration of services was completed last night.

“Submarine cable fault update: Work was completed last night. All telecom services are operational as per normal routine,” the tweet read.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTA had announced that a faulty cable that caused internet disruption across the country on Monday had been fixed.

“A submarine cable fault was reported yesterday near Fujairah, UAE, due to which, some users may have faced degradation in services. The faulty cable segment has been repaired & work is underway to make the services fully functional,” it said.

The authority said that it is monitoring the situation and will continue to share updates on it.