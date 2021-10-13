PM Imran Discusses Afghanistan’s Security Situation With Iranian Army Chief

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that Pakistan and Iran, being the neighbors of Afghanistan, have a direct stake in the peace and stability of the country.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister highlighted an upward trajectory in bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Iran in a meeting with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, whom he received and welcomed on Wednesday.

ALSO READ President Alvi Attributes Local Manufacturing to Good Automotive Policies

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s resolve to enhance bilateral trade relations and economic and energy cooperation with Iran and described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’. Recalling meeting President Raisi in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he said the meeting imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides. He noted the agreement on the establishment of Border Sustenance Markets and stressed that the operationalization of these markets would facilitate livelihood in the region. The opening of two additional border crossing points last year further facilitated a regulated movement on both sides, he affirmed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the Supreme Leader. He stated that the Kashmiris looked forward to Iran’s strong voice in support of their just cause.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan, stressing that the two countries had a direct stake in peace and stability in the country. He stressed that Pakistan wished to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan with a sustainable economy and promoting connectivity. The international community must remain positively engaged, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse, he emphasized. He also stressed the need for unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial assets to help support the Afghan people at this critical juncture, especially before the onset of the winter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Privatization Minister Asks to Expedite Privatization Initiatives

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of national reconciliation and inclusive political settlement. He also emphasized continued close coordination between Pakistan and Iran, including through the platform of six neighboring countries of Afghanistan established last month.

The Prime Minister conveyed cordial greetings for President Raisi and renewed his invitation for him to visit Pakistan.