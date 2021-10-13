Tariq Saeed Denies Pairing With Indian Broadcaster for T20 World Cup

Renowned Urdu commentator, Tariq Saeed, has denied the rumors of signing with an Indian TV broadcaster to commentate on the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup. It was widely reported that Tariq had been included in an Urdu/Hindi commentary panel alongside former Indian cricketers, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan. and Aakash Chopra, by an Indian TV broadcaster.

Tariq took to Twitter to discredit the rumors and said that these reports were untrue.

There is a news circulating about me regarding doing ICC World T20 Hindi/Urdu commentary for TV Broadcast but I am not aware of such a development. Anyhow, I am really thankful for the very kind messages from the cricket fraternity who have always given me a lot of support 🙏❤️ — Tariq Saeed (@TariqSaeed13) October 12, 2021

Tariq is known as the voice of Urdu commentary in the country and rose to fame for his unique Urdu commentary on Radio Pakistan. He has since gone on to work with major Pakistani TV sports broadcasters, including PTV Sports.

Tariq is renowned for his commentary in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the National T20 Cup. He is currently a part of the Urdu commentary panel for the ongoing 2021 National T20 Cup and has received a lot of praise for his commentary on social media.