Another Batch of Green Line BRT Buses to Reach Karachi Port Tonight

Efforts to complete the development of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project before the end of October are being sped up as the government of Sindh plans to operationalize the service in November.

Hanif Memon of Automark Magazine reported that a batch of 40 more buses will reach Karachi Port tonight. Besides the previous batch of 40 new buses that arrived in Pakistan recently, the latest consignment will make for a total of 80 buses for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet.

The Federal Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, attended the cargo off-loading ceremony three weeks ago and said, “Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan. For the first time, a modern transport system is going to be launched here”.

He stated that a bus depot has been constructed, 22 bus stations are complete, and the drivers will complete their training, after which the buses will be operational.

Minister Umar further remarked that the government is working to restore the glory of Pakistan’s largest city and highlighted that five major projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan are underway. He added that special emphasis is being laid on the restoration of the region’s local transportation system.