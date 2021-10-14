OnePlus Buds Z2 are Here With 32 Hours Battery and Active Noise Cancellation

OnePlus 9RT was not the only new announcement OnePlus had in store for us. The Chinese brand has also released a follow-up after the OnePlus Buds Z, the OnePlus Buds Z2. These have support for ANC and can live as long as 32 hours with the case.

Each wireless earbud packs 11mm dynamic drivers and pairs to your phone using Bluetooth 5.2, meaning faster and seamless connections if your phone supports it. The supported Bluetooth codecs include AAC and SBC and it is also compatible with BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP transmission protocols.

This means that even phones as old as the OnePlus 6 will be able to support these earbuds. The OnePlus 6 came out 3 years ago, so we suspect that most phones from up to 3 years ago will support these new earbuds.

Thanks to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, the OnePlus Buds can block out up to 40db of outside noises. This feature is powered by three microphones on each earbud. The buds are IP55 splash-proof while the case is IPX4 splash resistant.

The wearable can last up to 7 hours of autonomous use but 5 hours with ANC on. The charging case will take the total battery life up to 32 hours. It also brings OnePlus’s Warp Charge support which gets you 5 hours of listening from a 10-minute charge.

OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in Black and White color options for $99. Sales will start next week in China.