FBR Appoints New Heads of 3 Directorates

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed new heads of three important directorates, i.e., Director General, Directorate General of Immovable Property, Director General (Retail) FBR, and Incharge, Integrity Management Cell FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted Director General (Retail), Sajidullah Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), as the new Director-General, Directorate General of Immovable Property, (Stationed at Karachi).

According to a notification issued on Friday, Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Director General, (OPS) (WHT) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director General (OPS) (Retail), FBR.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, a PCS/BS-22 officer, presently posted as Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-FBR, Islamabad, is assigned the task of Incharge, Integrity Management Cell, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, in addition to his duties, with immediate effect.