Lahore Qalandars CEO Promises Next PSL to be the Biggest Ever

CEO Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, is confident that the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will feature top international stars. Rana said that the PSL is getting stronger each year, and more global stars will be attracted to the league after the changes in the new financial model.

Rana said that despite the growth in popularity of the league worldwide, there is still a lot of work left to do, and everyone will have to play their part in growing PSL even further. He emphasized that a lot of effort and attention is required to make the league even stronger.

Rana added that the steps taken so far by PCB’s newly elected chairman, Ramiz Raja, are positive, and if the plans are executed according to his vision, then the PSL and Pakistan cricket will have a bright future. He said that the new financial model is a welcome change as it provides a better opportunity for the franchises to play their part in promoting the game.

“The PCB chairman wants PSL franchises to participate in the league with passion and enthusiasm, and we are ready for it,” Rana remarked.

Rana added that all six franchises had worked hard since the inception of PSL, and they are ready to make the league stronger. He further remarked that it is unfortunate that the previous two editions of PSL were shifted to UAE because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was hopeful that the next edition will be entirely be held in Pakistan.