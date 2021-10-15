Netflix Reduces Monthly Subscription Charges in Pakistan

While Netflix has increased the monthly subscription charges across Europe, the famous video streaming platform has slashed its prices for Standard and Premium monthly subscription plans in Pakistan.

The revised prices will apply to new Netflix members initially and will gradually come into effect for all current users. On 14 October, Netflix informed its existing users that the revised prices will take effect on their next billing date.

According to details, Netflix has decreased the prices of both monthly subscription plans by Rs. 400. The price of the Standard plan has been decreased to Rs. 800 from the previous Rs. 1,200 while Premium plan’s price has been cut to Rs. 1,100 from the previous Rs. 1,500.

Here is what Netflix offers to the subscribers of Standard and Premium monthly plans.

Standard Plan

2 screens to stream on simultaneously 2 devices to download content Unlimited movies and TV shows Stream on mobile, tablet, laptop, and TV HD streaming

Premium Plan