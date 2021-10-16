ICC Announces Star-studded Commentary Panel for T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a star-studded commentary and broadcasting line-up for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup. The panel includes the likes of renowned cricket commentators Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Mark Nicholas, Harsha Bhogle, Alan Wilkins, Danny Morrison and Mpumelelo Mbangwa including several others.

Former two-time T20 World Cup winning captain, Darren Sammy, legendary South African pacer, Dale Steyn and 2021 T20 World Cup player of the tournament, Shane Watson will also be making their commentary debuts in the mega event.

Former middle-order batter, Bazid Khan is the only Pakistani commentator included in the panel.

Here is the full list of the commentary panel for the T20 World Cup:

Alan Wilkins Anjum Chopra Athar Ali Khan Bazid Khan Dale Steyn Danny Morrison Darren Sammy Harsha Bhogle Ian Bishop Mark Nicholas Michael Atherton Mpumelelo Mbangwa Murali Kartik Nasser Hussain Natalie Germanos Niall O’Brien Preston Mommsen Russel Arnold Shane Watson Simon Doull Sunil Gavaskar

Pakistan cricket fans will be able to enjoy the T20 World Cup through various mediums. The coverage of the T20 World Cup will be live on PTV Sports and newly launched A-Sports on TV while the tournament will also be available to stream on Daraz.pk or Daraz mobile app.

The 2021 T20 World Cup is set to commence from 17 October with the first match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in the first round of the tournament. The final of the tournament will be played on 14 November at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

