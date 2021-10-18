Students Can Now Apply for PM’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited students enrolled at public sector universities and affiliated colleges during 2021-22 to apply for the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

The wheelchairs will be distributed among students with physical and permanent ambulatory disabilities that necessitate the use of a wheelchair.

Those not able to cross curbs or footpaths because of paralysis, have nonfunctional legs, or have either one or both legs missing are also eligible to apply.

The applicants must be registered for undergraduate, postgraduate, MS/MPhil, and Ph.D. programs for the academic session 2021-22 at Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized universities and affiliated colleges in any province. They must also have valid special person/ambulatory disability certificates from proper authorities or government institutions.

However, recipients of electric wheelchairs in Phases 1 and 2 are ineligible to apply.

The applicants are to submit their online application forms on eportal.hec.gov.pk/wheelchair by 15 November 2021.