Pilgrims Can Now Perform Multiple Umrahs as Saudi Arabia Removes Restrictions

Saudi Arabia has lifted restrictions on pilgrims to perform Umrah only once during the given time, local media reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The development comes forth days after the Kingdom removed social distancing and mask restrictions.

Reports suggest the pilgrims can now perform Umrah more than once within the stipulated time as opposed to the previous decree that allowed only one-time permission during 15 days to perform Umrah.

ALSO READ Govt to Subsidize Fuel For Motorcyclists and Public Transport Vehicles

To do so, the pilgrims will have to get themselves registered with an Umrah tracking application and wear face masks all the time.

For the first time in nearly two years, Saudi Arabia opened the Haramain Sharifain (the holy mosques of Makkah and Madina) at their full capacity for prayers on 17 October.

Barriers that barred pilgrims’ entry have been removed. Further, the floor markings that guide people to maintain social distance in and around the holy mosques have been erased.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Japan-Funded Vaccine Equipment Officially Handed Over to Pakistan

The official Twitter account of Haramain Sharifain also shared a video showing the barriers being removed near to the Holy Ka’abah at Masjid Al Haram.

A video showing the barriers being removed near to the Ka'abah at Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/xWpinqqdKa — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) October 16, 2021

With distancing measures being lifted, the Saudi government said that only fully vaccinated people who continuously wear masks will be allowed to offer prayers in Haramain.