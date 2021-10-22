Hayden Reveals How Pakistan Can Win ‘Bigger Than Ashes’ Contest Against India

Australian legend and Pakistan’s batting consultant, Matthew Hayden, believes that Babar Azam’s captaincy will be the key to success in the upcoming high-octane clash against India. Hayden said that Babar would have to be at his best in the field as the margin of error is very low in such a crucial game. Hayden added that such highly-contested matches are won by the team that handles the pressure and keeps calm in nervous situations.

Hayden said, “There will be additional pressure on him [Babar Azam] as captain and batsman because he will be targeted, and everyone will be wanting to, like they say, put him in their pocket. Babar has command and presence, and he needs to fulfill that role in a batting sense and captain.”

The 49-year old, while talking in a virtual press conference, revealed that the Pakistan camp is confident and the players and the management are relaxed ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, and there is a feeling of positivity in the Pakistan dressing room.

The former opener said that he is proud to be a part of Pakistan’s coaching setup and admitted that he had never thought that he would be a part of Pakistan’s dressing room. He added that the team is fully prepared ahead of the grueling challenge of the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the team chemistry is strong, with each member of the dressing room focused on winning the title.

Hayden admitted that the rivalry between Pakistan and India is bigger than the Ashes. He said that the rivalry between the two nations is the biggest he has known, and there will be extra pressure on both sides to perform. Hayden added that the match is a history-making opportunity, and the players need to be prepared to handle the pressure through hard work and experience.

Watch the video of the press conference:

