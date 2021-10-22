NEPRA Hosts Seminar on Cyber Security

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), in line with its monumental initiative called ‘Power with Security,’ hosted an in-house seminar on Cyber Security today at NEPRA Tower.

The main objective was to create awareness about power assets of Pakistan among NEPRA Professionals on Cyber Security with special emphasis on the protection of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system — a computer-based system used for gathering and analyzing real-time data — to monitor and control equipment dealing with critical and time-sensitive materials/events, and then roll out the same initiative by engaging NEPRA’s Licensees and other Stakeholders.

In his opening remarks, Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, highlighted the significance of “Power with Security.” He elaborated that the SCADA system is prone to cyber-attacks and not only that in any such unfortunate scenario, the Power Sector installations would not only be able to control their processes at local and remote locations, but it will also jeopardize the functions to monitor, gather, and process its real-time data. Hence, there is a strong need to pre-empt such vulnerabilities through the introduction of effective cyber security tools.

Najeeb Ahmad, Peter Kreutzer, Torben Cederberg, and Willem Groen briefed the participants about various types of Power Grid Solutions of Hitachi ABB and the Cyberthreat protection used against Industrial cyber-attacks/vulnerabilities, the social engineering attacks, and the differences in implementation of cyber security in such systems. They also put emphasis on the need for industrial security solutions, remote access, incident handling, formulation of an effective cyber security department, and regulations so that the threats are handled effectively.

The webinar concluded after detailed Questions and Answers session of the participants with the Chairman and the Speakers.

