 Babar Azam Announces Rs. 2 Million Scholarships With Noon

After making the whole country proud by winning the historic match against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has now won hearts by announcing ‘Muhammad Azam and Saya Scholarship’ in partnership with Noon.

Advertisement

The Rs. 2 million scholarship, dedicated to his father, who has a very key role in making Babar what he is today, and Saya Corporation, targets young boys and girls with a focus on sports-related backgrounds.

ALSO READ NEPRA Clarifies Why Electricity Prices Have Surged Recently

Confirming the development, General Manager Noon Pakistan, Umair Chishti said, “Babar’s partnership with Noon really furthers our mission to radically change the way people learn in Pakistan. This will allow us to provide quality education across all corners of the country.”

Chief Executive and founder Saya Corporation Global Sports Group, Talha Rehmani, was extremely happy with this collaboration and said:

I am extremely pleased with our partnership with Noon as it allows us to build role models for our youth. This paves the way to positively impact the future of Pakistan which is aligned with Saya Corporation’s vision.

ALSO READ PIA Opens Admissions for Aircraft Maintenance Training Course 2021

Noon Pakistan is an online learning platform offering daily live classes for O&A Levels, Matric, and Inter across all major boards in Pakistan. It has amassed a user base of 1.6 million students in its first year of operations, which is still expanding.

Saya Corporation, on the other hand, is a leading sports management company operating in Pakistan, England, and South Africa. According to its statement, the company has mentored players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Rassie van der Dussen and many more.