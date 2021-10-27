CDA Automates Controls of Water Supply Facilities in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started the process of automating the controls of tube wells and other water supply installations in the federal capital to increase their efficiency.

Advertisement

In this regard, CDA has automated the controls of tube wells at Poona Faqiran Treatment Plant on an experimental basis. The project will be expanded to the rest of the capital in the next phase.

ALSO READ Run Machines Babar and Rizwan Reach Another Milestone Together

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed inaugurated the automated system at Poona Faqiran Treatment Plant during an official ceremony held on Tuesday in which senior officials were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman CDA said that the automated system at the Poona Faqiran Treatment Plant will control 25 tube wells. It not only will ensure uninterrupted water supply to I-9 and I-10 sectors but also improve water supply in these sectors.

ALSO READ Samsung is Adding Cloud Gaming Support to its Smart TVs

He added that the automated system at the Poona Faqiran Treatment Plant will help CDA save more than Rs. 30 million per year and allocate these funds to under-resourced areas of the capital.

The Chairman directed concerned CDA departments to convert the automated system at the Poona Faqiran Treatment Plant to solar power to save energy as well.