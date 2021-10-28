Ex Indian Cricketer Impressed With Number of Pakistan’s Match-Winners

Pakistan’s explosive start in the 2021 T20 World Cup has opened the eyes of the cricketing fraternity all across the world. While many former cricketers considered Pakistan an underdog prior to the start of the tournament, their opinions have changed after Pakistan’s victories against India and New Zealand in their first two matches of the mega event.

The Men in Green’s performances so far in the tournament have been appreciated by the cricketing fraternity, and they are now considered among favorites to lift the T20 World Cup. Former Indian cricketer and current commentator, Aakash Chopra, is one of the cricketing experts who have highly appreciated Pakistan’s magnificent performances in the two matches.

Chopra said that the Pakistan team is looking as good as gold and praised the excellent team combination. Chopra said that Pakistan’s success is due to several match-winners within the team and lauded the contribution of every player in the team’s success.

The former opener said, “In the first match, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball, and with the bat, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. When the second match came in Sharjah against New Zealand, Haris Rauf performs with the ball, Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik with the bat.”

Chopra added that Pakistan has had six different heroes in the two matches, and if they can continue their form, then the semi-final spot is almost confirmed.

Pakistan currently sits at the top of Group B and are in pole position to qualify for the semi-final with only three matches left in the Super 12s stage. Pakistan’s next match is against Afghanistan, which also promises to be a highly-contested match. The match will be played on 29 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.