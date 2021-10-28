KP to Conduct Special Exam for Matric and Inter Students

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to conduct a special examination for students who underperformed in the board examinations this year.

The provincial minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai announced on Wednesday that candidates who failed to obtain satisfactory marks in the last examinations now have the chance to improve their marks.

All boards of education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will conduct the special examinations from 25 November. “I will ask students to avail the opportunity and improve their grades,” Minister Tarakai said.

KP held its Matriculation and Intermediate board examinations in July, with almost 1.45 million candidates taking them. The Matriculation candidates had taken four subjects while the Intermediate candidates had taken three.

In other news, the provincial education department has ordered an investigation of the marking of the Matriculation and Intermediate board examinations in which candidates had secured 100 percent 1100 or above 1090 marks overall.