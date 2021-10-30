Asif Ali’s Hilarious Response After Match-Winning Inning [Video]

Pakistan’s explosive middle-order batter, Asif Ali proved his credentials once again as he played his second match-winning knock of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Once criticized for his inclusion in the side, Asif has turned his biggest critics into his fans as he helped Pakistan defeat Afghanistan by five wickets.

Asif scored 27 runs off 7 balls which included four huge sixes in the 19th over of the match to hand Pakistan their third consecutive victory in the mega event. Asif was named as player of the match for his magnificent unbeaten inning.

The 30-year old earned the plaudits of the cricketing fraternity from all around the world including England all-rounder, Ben Stokes, who paid homage to Asif by tweeting, ” Remember the name, Asif Ali.”

After the conclusion of the match, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account uploaded a video of Asif on various social media platforms. In the video, Asif in his typical cheeky ‘Faisalabadi’ style asks the fans, “Aur kuch hamare laiq? (want something else from me), Remember the name, Asif Ali.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Asif had played a crucial knock against New Zealand as he scored 27 runs off 12 balls which included 3 huge maximums to hand Pakistan their second consecutive victory of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s qualification into the semi-final is almost confirmed as they have to play Namibia and Scotland in their next two fixtures.