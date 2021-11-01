Thousands of Sikhs Vote to Separate Khalistan From India

Thousands of Sikhs living in the United Kingdom (UK) turned out on Sunday to cast their votes in a referendum held for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland, Khalistan.

The referendum was deliberately organized on 31 October because on this day in 1984 the then Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, was shot dead by her two Sikh bodyguards for ordering Operation Blue Star against Sikhs earlier in June that year.

From 1-10 June in 1984, around 500 Sikhs including pilgrims were brutally killed by the Indian Army under Operation Blue Star. More than 17,000 Sikhs were also killed in anti-Sikh riots that erupted following the killing of Indira Gandhi.

According to details, the ‘Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC),’ which was appointed by the US-based Sikh organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), organized the referendum in line with international norms at the Queen Elizabeth Centre near the British parliament.

The voting for ‘Punjab Independence Referendum’ started at 9 AM and continued without any break till 6 PM under the supervision of PRC, which consists of “non-aligned direct democracy experts.

Sikh voters were asked to respond ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ against the question ‘Should Indian-governed Punjab be an independent country?’

The results of the referendum will be published later and will be shared with the United Nations (UN) and all other independent bodies to create a wider consensus on the issue of a separate and independent homeland for Sikhs.

The PRC has said that Punjab Independence Referendum will now take place in other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and Indian-governed Punjab, after the UK.

India made several efforts to cancel the Punjab Independence Referendum. It also sent a dossier to the British government that accused Pakistan of sponsoring the event. However, the UK rejected all approaches made by India.