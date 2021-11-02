Former Sri Lankan Captain Backs Hasan Ali and Offers Crucial Advice to Pakistan

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene has backed Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali to perform for the Men in Green in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. Mahela said that the world knows the quality of Hasan, and a few bad matches should not be a cause of concern for the Pakistan cricket team.

Hasan has been the most expensive Pakistan bowler in the three matches in the T20 World Cup so far. Hasan conceded 44 runs in the first match against India, then conceded 26 runs off 3 overs against New Zealand and 38 runs against Afghanistan. He did, however, pick up three wickets and ran-out Kane Williamson in the match against New Zealand.

Mahela believes that Hasan will soon perform up to his usual standards.

I don’t think so because there are other bowlers who are getting the job done. We know the quality of Hasan Ali, and he is always going to produce that crucial wicket for them. I don’t think that is a huge concern for Pakistan.

The stylish middle-order batter also offered crucial advice to the Pakistan team. He said that Pakistan should try their hand in batting first in the two matches against Namibia and Scotland to fully prepare themselves for the challenges ahead in the semi-final and the final. So far, Pakistan has batted second in all three matches and has been able to chase down the targets fairly comfortably.

Mahela said that it will be a good opportunity for the Pakistani bowlers to prepare to defend a total in difficult bowling conditions in the second innings and will also increase the confidence of the entire unit as they will have all of their bases covered ahead of the knockout games.