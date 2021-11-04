Imran Khan Predicted IPL’s Impact on Indian Team Back in 2012 [Video]

Indian cricket team had a horrid start to their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign as they lost their opening two encounters against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand. The Indian cricketing fraternity including former cricketers was disappointed with the performances of the team and blamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for their poor performance.

Indian cricketing experts claimed that India’s focus on IPL and their insistence on holding the league prior to the start of the T20 World Cup was the reason behind their losses as the players were fatigued and many of them play for money rather than their country.

Former cricketer and legendary Indian batter, Sunil Gavaskar, also stated that IPL is a bigger tournament than the World Cup as it contained more exciting matches. While it is one thing for fans to make such claims, former cricketers stating such facts is not healthy for the future of international cricket.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, had predicted the current scenario back in 2012. PM Imran said that India’s insistence on promoting IPL should ring alarm bells for international cricket boards as the league is only motivated by money. He further added that IPL could eventually lead to the downfall of India’s national cricket team and advised the BCCI to keep a balance between IPL and international cricket.

Courtesy: Geo Super/Instagram