Mohammad Rizwan Ready to Face Any Team in the Semi-Final

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is confident ahead of Pakistan’s semi-final match in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s opponent for the semi-final has not been confirmed yet with Australia, South Africa, and West Indies vying for the second spot in Group 1 of the Super 12s stage.

Advertisement

Rizwan believes that the Pakistan team is prepared for any challenge and players will give their hundred percent to take the team into the final of the mega event. He said that Pakistan does not see any team as a rival and they are fully focused on achieving their goal which is to win the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Whoever comes in the semi-finals we can take them on and the way our team is doing we will win that as well,” Rizwan said.

The 29-year old said that the Men in Green have had good preparations leading up to the semi-final and their match against Namibia gave the team an opportunity to experiment and get all their bases covered.

ALSO READ Simon Doull Raises Question Marks on Mohammad Rizwan’s Batting Approach

Rizwan said that Pakistan entered the field with a different plan in the match against Namibia as they wanted to give the best possible platform for the players to test themselves in difficult conditions. He said that Pakistan decided to bat first, adding that setting a target is completely different than chasing a target and the team wanted to prepare for any challenge that will come in the semi-final.

Rizwan has been in immaculate form over the past year and he has continued his rich vein of form in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He has already scored two half-centuries in four matches he has played and is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 199 runs in the tournament.