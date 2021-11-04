Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Shows Up in Hands On Video

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) has just appeared in a hands-on video of sorts, courtesy of LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator. We say sort of because it is a mock-up of the rear end of the phone rather than the actual phone itself.

Nonetheless, the video gives us a good look at what we can expect.

Keep in mind that the S21 FE’s design has never been confirmed and the mock-up video is only based on previously leaked 3D images. The phone is expected to look exactly like the regular Samsung Galaxy S21 with its camera bump integrated into the back panel, but with the same color for both.

In the video, Concept Creator says that he will be receiving the rear cameras of the phone soon so he will be able to confirm whether they are stabilized or not. This implies image stabilization technology, which is used to reduce shaking in videos on smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly going to launch this year but has been delayed to 2022, likely due to supply constraints. We are expecting to see an early 2022 launch, somewhere close to the Galaxy S22 series.

Speaking of the Galaxy S22, the lineup’s color options have just been leaked courtesy of tipsters on Chinese social media Weibo. According to this leak, the S22 and S22 Plus will be available in Black, Green, Pink, Gold, and White colors while the S22 Ultra will come in Black, Dark Red, Green, and White colors.

Some of these color options will be exclusive to some regions but their availability is unclear at the moment.