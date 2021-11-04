Shoaib Akhtar Compares Pakistan’s Performance With 1999 World Cup

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, believes Pakistan are front-runners to win the 2021 T20 World Cup if they manage to keep their focus and keep on playing the way they have played throughout the tournament.

Shoaib said that Pakistan’s magnificent run in the tournament reminds him of the 1999 Cricket World Cup and warned the Pakistan team to not get complacent at any moment in the mega event. He further hoped that the Pakistan team does not have a bad day like the one they had in the 1999 Cricket World Cup final.

“This World Cup shouldn’t slip through our fingers. We don’t want a bad day, like in 1999. The way Pakistan are playing currently, and are cruising through games, reminds me of our 1999 ODI World Cup. So we don’t want any unlucky day which embarrasses us. So, let’s win it,” Shoaib stated.

Pakistan have started their tournament in immaculate fashion, winning their first four games of the tournament and becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the mega event. They had a similar run in the 1999 Cricket World Cup where they were the best side in sthe tournament until the final. Pakistan capitulated to 132 in the final against Australia and lost the match by 8 wickets.

Shoaib believes Pakistan has the best possible chance of lifting the T20 World Cup trophy as they have the perfect team for the conditions in the UAE. He said that the only team on par and capable of beating Pakistan is England who have had an impressive start to their T20 World Cup campaign as well.