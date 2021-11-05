German Embassy Celebrates 70 Years of Pakistan-Germany Diplomatic Ties

The German Embassy in Islamabad and the Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus in Lahore have joined hands to hold German Days at Al-Hamra Arts Center in Lahore to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Pakistan.

In this connection, a two-day activity has been organized. On the first day, Friday, over 30 German companies and organizations set up their stalls to interact with visitors. A science film festival and an exhibition are also part of the event. The second day of the event i.e. Saturday has been planned as a family day to welcome families and kids through entertainment activities for kids. A German-Pakistani fusion music concert by Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan and Friends will enthrall the visitors.

At the opening of the event, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, said,

With the German Days in Lahore, we want to offer a platform to people in Punjab to meet with us, the German community in Pakistan, and vice versa. I strongly believe that it is the people-to-people relations that offer the strongest links in a friendship between two countries – and this is certainly the case with Germany and Pakistan in their 70th year of strong and successful diplomatic ties.

He said the event marked a milestone and a commitment from both countries to work together in shaping the next 70 years of German-Pakistani friendship.