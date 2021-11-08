Young Girl Found Dead in Metro Bus Station’s Bathroom

The corpse of a young girl was recovered from the toilet of a metro bus station near the G-11 sector in Islamabad early on Monday.

According to details, the body was found by local residents who immediately informed Ramna police station. However, police officials along with rescue workers reached the crime scene after several hours.

Once arrived, the police cordoned off the area, recorded statements of the locals, and gathered evidence from the crime scene. After this, the rescue workers transferred the body to PIMS hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

Speaking with the media, SHO Ramna said that the identity of the girl has not been determined yet but the deceased appears to be aged between 10-12 years.

An FIR has been lodged and further investigation into the incident under the supervision of SSP Investigation is already underway. The police will initiate the search of the family of the deceased once her identity is determined.

SHO Ramna added that the possibility of rape cannot be ruled out in this case because there were clear signs of torture on the dead body. However, this could only be confirmed after the autopsy.

Last month, a woman was allegedly tortured and raped by a university student in the underpass of a metro bus station near the Rahmanabad area of Rawalpindi.

The victim belonged to Lahore who was tricked into coming to Rawalpindi by the culprit on the pretense of a job interview. New Town police had arrested the offender shortly after the victim informed them.