Cabinet Approves the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25

The Federal Cabinet today approved the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25. The STPF 2020-25 aims to enhance the ability of Pakistani enterprises to produce, distribute and sell products and services as or more efficiently than their competitors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ NEPRA to Further Increase Electricity Prices

The following priority sectors have been identified under the STPF after studying the international demand trends on one hand, and on the other, the capacity and capabilities of different export sectors of Pakistan.

Traditional Sectors Developmental Sectors Textile & Apparel Leather Surgical Instruments Sports Goods Carpets Rice Cutlery Engineering Goods (incl. Auto Parts) Pharmaceutical Marble & Minerals Processed Food & Beverages Footwear Gems & Jewelry Chemicals Meat & Poultry Fruits & Vegetables Sea Food Services Sector (Special focus on IT, Transport, Logistics & Tourism)

The main focus of STPF will be as follows

Geographical & Product Diversification

Manufacturing cost reduction through tariff rationalization

Pursuit of Regional Connectivity and Look Africa policy

Enhancement of market access through FTA/PTA

Facilitation of logistics and tracking under TIR and enhancement of regional connectivity for access to Central Asian Republics (CARS), Turkey, and Iran, through them to Europe and Russia.

The STPF is dynamic in nature and will be subject to course correction based on constant monitoring and evaluation. There shall be an institutionalized mechanism for robust monitoring and implementation of the STPF in order to minimize policy implementation gaps, which have traditionally remained a weak link due to multi-organizational roles in the export ecosystem.

ALSO READ Chinese Ambassador & Chairman PTA Discuss Collaboration in ICT Sector

In order to oversee the implementation of STPF 2020-25, a cross-functional National Export Development Board (NEDB) has already been constituted under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, comprising of senior public sector officials of relevant organizations and private sector representatives. Regular meetings of the NEDB are being held in order to ensure the implementation of various policy measures.