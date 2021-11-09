ECB CEO Travels to Pakistan to Meet PM Imran and Ramiz Raja

In a bid to repair the relations between the two cricket boards, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive, Tom Harrison, has arrived in Pakistan to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja. Harrison will also have a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister and PCB Patron-in-Chief, Imran Khan.

According to details, Harrison flew in to discuss England’s full tour of the country next year and will provide assurances that the England team will go ahead with their scheduled tour of Pakistan. It is believed that Harrison has personally traveled to Pakistan to improve the relations between the two boards after England had pulled out of their tour of the country last month.

England’s decision to call off the tour of Pakistan did not sit well with PCB as New Zealand had already abandoned their tour just a few days before. PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, had stated that England’s decision to cancel the tour was not a surprise as the ‘Western Bloc’ has a habit of backing each other. He further added that Pakistan will no longer accommodate teams that are not willing to tour and the country will have to look out for their own interests.

Harrison’s business trip to Pakistan is another positive sign for the resumption of cricket in the country. Earlier, the Australian cricket team confirmed their tour of Pakistan in March and April of 2022. This will be Australia’s first tour of the country since 1998. West Indies cricket team are also scheduled to tour Pakistan later this year.