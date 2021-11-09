Lahore Had the Worst Air Quality in the World This Morning: IQAir

Lahore had the worst air quality in the world early morning on Tuesday, according to the live city ranking by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

The provincial capital recorded a particulate matter (PM 2.5) rating of more than 500 at around 10 AM that categorizes air quality of the city as “hazardous.”

The worst air quality in the city was recorded in Kot Lakhpat that had a PM 2.5 rating of 508. A rating of 456 was recorded in Township, 455 in Defense, 450 in Eden Cottage, and 427 in Fateh Garh.

Note that the air quality with PM 2.5 less than 50 is deemed “healthy” by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

PM 2.5 refers to atmospheric particles that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers and can only be viewed through an electron microscope. Since PM 2.5 particles are extremely lightweight, they tend to hang in the air longer than other heavier particles.

As a result, human beings are more susceptible to inhaling these particles. These particles can cause diseases from cancer to stroke and from cardiovascular diseases to acute respiratory infections.