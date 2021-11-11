ICC Planning to Sell Video of Pakistan’s Winning Moment Against India as NFT

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to release a digital art of Pakistan’s winning double against India in their 2021 T20 World Cup opener.

If commissioned, the ICC will release the art on its Faze app, a digital collectible forum exclusively developed for showcasing and dealing with Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) from the Council’s flagship competitions.

Besides Pakistan’s run chase against India, a still of Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka’s single-handed catch against Namibia (warm-up) is also up for consideration.

Which of these #T20WorldCup moments should become an ICC NFT? Collect legendary ICC moments soon at https://t.co/nxpd3hO2Wx pic.twitter.com/Dov3FFtlZD — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2021

This is the second of two moments from the same match that the ICC might sell as a digital collectible. The first one was put up for a vote earlier this week of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s smoking dismissal of Rohit Sharma from Pakistan’s victory against India in their scintillating 2021 T20 World Cup opener.

In principle, through ownership of these NFTs, ICC explains that fans can digitally own once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Apart from their underlying collectible appeal and intrinsic value, the ICC has stated that these NFTs can be used in various applications which will be developed in due course across the Faze Metaverse.

For those who do not know, a non-fungible token is a unique unit of data stored digitally. NFTs can be used to represent easily-reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.