Lahore Had the Worst Air Quality in the World This Morning Yet Again

Lahore has been declared as the city with the worst air quality in the world on Thursday by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

At the time of writing, Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM 2.5) rating of 468 that categorizes air quality of the provincial capital as “hazardous” and that is way above the acceptable limit of PM 2.5 rating set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at 50.

Moreover, the concentration of PM 2.5 particulates in Lahore stood at 452.2 micrograms/cubic meter, which is 45.2 times above the acceptable air quality guideline value of the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Wednesday morning, Lahore was declared as the city with the worst air quality in the world as well. The city had a PM 2.5 rating of 371 that categorized the air quality of the provincial capital as “hazardous.”

Let’s have a look at the top 10 cities with the worst air quality: