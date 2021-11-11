MG’s Parent Company to Increase Car Production in Pakistan to 100,000 Units

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) – one of the largest automotive groups in China – plans to expand its footprint in the Pakistani market by scaling up its local production to 100,000 units by 2025. The automaker also plans to incorporate new models into its existing lineup in Pakistan, Automark Magazine reported on Wednesday.

SAIC made its entry into the market in July of 2021 with the launch of Morris Garages (MG) in partnership with JW SEZ, a local automotive group in Pakistan. MG JW SEZ also established its vehicle assembling facility in Lahore, Pakistan, earlier this year and shared its plans to include Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) to its lineup here.

The update on the company’s plans for expansion came on Wednesday, during a briefing provided by the Executive Vice President (EVP) of SAIC, Zhao Aimin, to Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, during his visit to the SAIC headquarters in Shanghai.

Zhao highlighted that the company seeks to expand its production operations and set up auto parts and allied industries in Pakistan in the future. He added that SAIC considers Pakistan as a base for long-term development and progress with heaps of potential for success due to the rising demand for vehicles.

Haq appreciated SAIC’s interest in the Pakistani market, adding that the company is welcome to establish a presence in the market to encourage healthy competition. He said that the company will have the full support of the government in its developmental pursuits in Pakistan.