Pakistan Has The Third Highest Prevalence of Diabetes in The World

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has ranked Pakistan third in the prevalence of diabetes, behind China and India.

The University of Karachi Alumni Association Baltimore, USA, collaborated with the University of Karachi’s Department of Biochemistry to organize a poster competition and seminar. Professor Dr. Shamim Qureshi from the department revealed this on Wednesday while addressing the seminar ‘Access to Diabetes Care’ that was organized for World Diabetes Day (14 November).

She quoted the IDF stating that Pakistan has around 33 million diabetics. Additionally, over 537 million people worldwide have diabetes and there has been a recent increase in type 2 diabetes both globally and in Pakistan due to reduced physical activities during the pandemic, which have led to obesity.

Another attendee, Dr. Abbasi, highlighted that every fourth person in Pakistan is a diabetic and the prevalence of diabetes is 26.19 percent among people over 20 years of age, according to the Second National Diabetic survey.

He emphasized the importance of the standardization of health care establishments and their services and mentioned that Pakistan’s health facilities are inadequate and diabetes supplies are irregular. Furthermore, he stressed that an all-out approach, which includes the structured training of health care providers, is required on a priority basis.