Pakistan Will Increase LNG Regasification Capacity Significantly by 2025

Pakistan is expected to increase its LNG regasification capacity by a significant amount between 2021 to 2025, reported GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to the report, Pakistan will be contributing 11 percent to the capacity additions in Asia by 2025. The increase in the regasification capacity has been caused by the increasing gas demand from the domestic and industrial sectors, specifically from the power generation sector.

The report projected that the total additions in LNG regasification capacity will be equal to 1,752 billion cubic feet (bcf) by 2025, from which 1,697 bcf is through the new-build terminals and the rest is from the expansion of the current regasification terminals.

Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, Teja Pappoppula, commented that a great amount of addition in the capacity will be contributed by the new build projects. He specifically pointed out the Port Qasim terminal, which is expected to provide a total capacity of 438 bcf.

The second highest contributor is the Port Qasim Terminal IV, operated by ENERGAS Terminal Pvt Ltd. The regasification terminal will provide 274 bcf by 2022.

The third highest contributor is the Port Qasim Terminal III, operated by Pakistan Energy Gateway Ltd. The regasification terminal will provide 274 bcf by 2025.