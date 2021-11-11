Pakistani Players Present Souvenirs to Australian Players [Video]

Pakistani players, Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf sat down with Australian players, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa ahead of the all-important semi-final clash between the two sides in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Pakistani players shared some interesting facts about Pakistan and offered souvenirs to the Australian duo. The video was uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account on various social media platforms.

Imad told the Australian players about the diverse culture of the country and shared some more interesting details about Pakistan. He informed them about Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who was one of the best cricket players in the world at his time. They also told them about K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, and Pakistan’s national sport, Hockey.

Imad wished the duo the best of luck for the semi-final encounter between the two teams and offered them a pamphlet containing interesting facts about the country.

Australian cricket team recently confirmed their tour of Pakistan. This will be Australia’s first tour of the country in over 23 years as they last toured Pakistan in 1998. The two semi-finalists will lock horns in Dubai on Thursday night.

Here is the video:

