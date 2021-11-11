Ramiz Raja Announces Plans to Launch Two New Editions of PSL [Video]

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has announced his plans to launch Under-19’s and Women’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future. Ramiz said that PCB will be the first Asian cricket board to take the step to launch Women’s PSL in order to promote the women’s game.

Ramiz talked about his plans to improve the cricketing infrastructure in a special video released by the official account of PCB on various social media platforms. He said that it is imperative for Pakistan to raise their standard of cricket so that they can become the best side in the world. He added that the way to do that is to improve grassroots level cricket by providing them with facilities and a platform to nurture the young talented cricketers in the country.

“In October (2022), hopefully, we will launch something like a PSL for Under-19 level cricket. We are very excited as this has not happened anywhere in the world,” Ramiz stated in the video.

Ramiz added that the PCB is discussing with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their Under-19 players to take part in the league which will help improve the standard of the league and will help ECB in developing their own cricketers.

The 59-year old said that PCB also plans to launch women’s PSL in order to develop the women’s game. He was hopeful that Pakistan will become the first Asian country to launch a women’s franchise T20 league.

Here is the video:

