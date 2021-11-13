This is The Fastest Smartphone in The World on AnTuTu

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek is moving towards the 4nm chip manufacturing process just like its biggest rivals. The brand has taken it to the AnTuTu benchmark to flaunt its upcoming flagship chip, the Dimensity 2000.

The news was leaked by two major tipsters, Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe, both of whom have shared screenshots of AnTuTu benchmark results for a Dimensity 2000 powered Vivo phone. This unnamed Vivo phone (Vivo V2184) is the first to score over 1 million points on the benchmark, making it the fastest smartphone yet.

For context, the Red Magic 6 powered by the Snapdragon 888 is currently the highest-scoring smartphone on AnTuTu with a score of 858,734. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max tops out at 843,813.

According to rumors, MediaTek has already lined up several clients for its upcoming Dimensity chips and Vivo is going to be one of them. If the news is true, then Vivo’s next Dimenisty based flagship could be one of the fastest smartphones on the planet. This Vivo phone is likely going to be an upcoming X series model.

According to previous leaks, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be based on TSMC’s 4nm process. The chip’s CPU configuration will include a Cortex-X2 core at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four A510 CPU cores.

The CPU performance is expected to be evenly matched with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 and Samsung’s Exynos 2200, but these chips will have different GPUs. Samsung is expected to take the lead in terms of GPU performance with AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture.

There is no word on when the Dimensity 2000 chip is coming out, but since Qualcomm is expected to unveil its rival chip on November 30, MediaTek only has a few weeks to hit the market first.