PM Launches Grant Package for Families of Martyred Government Officials

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the Shuhada package on Thursday to provide support to the families of federal government officials who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

During his visit to the family of late Customs Inspector Syed Hasnain Ali Tirmizi, who was martyred in a recent firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan, the prime minister personally handed over a cheque from the Shuhada Package to the grieving family.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family and offering Fateha for the martyred soul, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the Shuhada Package, initially introduced by the Punjab government, has now been extended to cover federal government officials.

He also mentioned the possibility of further revisions to the package, taking into account the country’s financial situation.

Under the package, the relatives of a martyred police officer would receive Rs 10 million in cash assistance and Rs 13.5 million as a housing allowance, in addition to free education and medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the family of a martyred customs inspector would be eligible for Rs 15 million in cash assistance and Rs 25 million as a housing allowance, along with free education and medical services.

The prime minister also mentioned that the package would extend to civilian officials, police, and law enforcement agencies. He was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PML-N leaders, and senior government officers.

It is pertinent to mention that recently, at least six customs officials were martyred in Dera Ismail Khan in the past week. On 18 April, four Customs officials lost their lives in a firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan.