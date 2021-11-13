Umrah Flights From Pakistan May Resume Soon: Saudi Envoy

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki indicated that Saudi Arabia may reinitiate Umrah flights from Pakistan sooner than expected.

He met with Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri on Friday and hinted at an early resumption of the flights.

Ministry Qadri said that the ministry will implement the guidelines issued by the Saudi authorities and will cooperate fully with them.

Ambassador Al-Malki said that he will present a plan for the resumption of Umrah flights from Pakistan to concerned authorities in the kingdom soon.

The kingdom had allowed pilgrims to perform Umrah once after lifting the social distancing and mask restrictions on 21 October. Pilgrims are now reportedly permitted to perform Umrah multiple times but they must register for it on an Umrah tracking app.

Worshippers prayed shoulder-to-shoulder in the Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madina on 12 October for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Additionally, the Imam at Masjid Al Haram had directed them to “straighten [the] rows and close the gaps” during Fajr prayers.