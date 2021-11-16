Here’s Our T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

There has been some controversy surrounding the official International Cricket Council (ICC) team of the tournament for the recently concluded 2021 t20 World Cup with some deserving players left out for players who did not create much of an impact in the tournament.

The cricketing fraternity has been disappointed with the selections as they feel that some of the best performers in the mega event have been unjustly dropped and their magnificent performances throughout the tournament have been ignored.

The format of the 2021 T20 World Cup might have been the main reason behind such picks as international teams such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had to play in the first round of the competition and as a result played more matches as compared to Pakistan and England. This has led to players being picked solely on their statistics rather than their performances against top sides.

We at ProPakistani have brought you ball-by-ball updates and full coverage throughout the mega event and we feel it is necessary that we present our Team of the Tournament judging on the exceptional performances of the players in the T20 World Cup.

The players selected in the Team of the Tournament are judged on their performances in the entire tournament and the balance of the team has been kept in mind as well. Players have also been selected keeping in view if they would be able to play in the respective position regardless of the position they played in their respective teams.

Let’s have a look at our 2021 T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament:

David Warner

The player of the tournament, David Warner, set the tournament alight with two consecutive half-centuries in the semi-final and the final of the tournament. Warner’s exceptional performance with 289 runs at an average of 48.16 and a strike rate of 146.70 in 7 matches helped Australia to lift their first T20 World Cup title.

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter was exceptional throughout the tournament. He scored three half-centuries in the tournament including one against India in the opening encounter and against Australia in the semi-final. Rizwan finished as the third-highest scorer in the tournament with 281 runs at an average of 70.25 and a strike rate of 127.72 in the 6 matches he played in the competition. While Rizwan is widely considered as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world, he will not be keeping in this team. Good thing that he is an electric fielder as well, isn’t it?

Babar Azam (C)

Pakistan’s captain will be the captain of the team of the tournament as well. Babar had an outstanding tournament both with the bat and as a captain. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 303 runs at an average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 126.25 in 6 matches. Babar became the first Pakistani captain to win a match against arch-rivals India in World Cup history and also led the Men in Green to their first semi-final since 2012.

While Babar opened for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, he has been chosen as the number three batter.

Jos Buttler (WK)

The wicket-keeper scored the only century in this edition of the T20 World Cup and was magnificent for England at the top of the order. He scored 269 runs at an average of 89.66 and a strike rate of 151.12 in 6 matches he played in the tournament. Buttler was an automatic choice in the team and his flexibility to play anywhere across the batting line-up makes him one of the best players in T20 cricket. While he has been picked as the two-down batter, he can be promoted up the order if need be.

Mitchell Marsh

Australia’s Mitch Marsh finally repaid the faith of the Australian selectors as he played a crucial role in Australia’s title-winning campaign. The flamboyant all-rounder was consistent throughout the tournament and was announced as the player of the final as he played a match-winning knock to help Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets.

Marsh scored 185 runs at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 146.82 in 5 innings he played in the T20 World Cup. While he played at one-down for Australia, he has been picked up in the middle-order in our Team of the Tournament as he has the ability to up the tempo in the middle phase of the innings.

Moeen Ali

The English all-rounder was outstanding both with the bat and the ball throughout the mega event. He scored 92 runs at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 131.42 in the 4 innings he played in the tournament. His bowling figures were marvelous as well, picking up 7 wickets at an average of 11.00 and an economy rate of 5.50.

Moeen is a shoo-in for the all-rounder spot in the team.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka has a factory that keeps on producing world-class spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga is the latest superstar to emerge from the island nation as he took the 2021 T20 World Cup by storm. The 24-year old finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament as he picked up 16 wickets at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20 in 8 matches he played in the competition.

Hasaranga was more than handy with the bat as well as he scored 119 runs at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 148.75 in 5 innings.

Adam Zampa

Zampa was one of the stand-out performers in the mega event. The young leg-spinner finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, having picked up 13 wickets at an average of 12.07 and an economy rate of 5.81 in 7 matches. He was one of the shouts for the player of the tournament due to his outstanding performances in every match of the tournament.

Shaheen Afridi

The 21-year old was one of the most dangerous new ball bowlers in the entire tournament. He started off the campaign with three wickets against India. He also picked up the wicket of Aaron Finch in the first over of the semi-final. His threat with the new ball is what makes him an essential pick in the Team of the Tournament.

Shaheen picked up 7 wickets at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04 in 6 matches he played in the T20 World Cup. He may not have gotten a perfect send-off but despite that, the young left-arm pacer impressed throughout the mega event.

Trent Boult

The experienced left-arm Kiwi pacer would make a fearsome opening attack alongside Shaheen. Boult was New Zealand’s best bowler throughout the tournament and his performance in the final was extraordinary as well. Boult finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 13 wickets at an average of 13.30 and an economy rate of 6.25 in 7 matches.

Josh Hazlewood

The tall Australian pacer was the pick of the Australian pace trio and is the last player in our Team of the Tournament. Hazlewood’s magnificent line and length and his ability to bowl in each phase of the game make him an elite all-format bowler. Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets at an average of 15.90 and an economy rate of 7.29 in 7 matches.

Honorable Mentions

There were a few more players who were exceptional in the tournament but failed to make it to our Team of the Tournament. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka, South African duo, Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell all had a claim in the Team of the Tournament but were unlucky to be left out.