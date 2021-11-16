Breaking: Defending Champions Pakistan to Host 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan have been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will be the first ICC event that will be hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, which they hosted alongside India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are currently the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy having won the previous edition in 2017 in England as they defeated India by 180 runs.

This is a major step for Pakistan cricket as they have been deprived of international cricket in the country since the 2009 terror attacks on the Sri Lankan cricket team. Things are looking bright for cricket in Pakistan as they will be hosting the likes of England, Australia, and New Zealand next year.

