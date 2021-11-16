Umar Gul Replaces Moin Khan As Head Coach Of Galle Gladiators

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Umar Gul, will replace Moin Khan as the head coach of Galle Gladiators for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the franchise confirmed to ProPakistani on Tuesday.

Galle Gladiators’ manager, Azam Khan, told the publication that Gul had been appointed as head coach of the franchise on an interim basis, as Moin is unavailable due to his son’s marriage.

“The dates of his [Moin Khan] son’s marriage are clashing with that of the second edition of LPL, therefore, he will not be available for this season.”

Umar Gul, who is the bowling coach of the Quetta Gladiators, the parent franchise of GG, will replace him in this year’s edition, to be played from 5 December to 23 December, he confirmed.

Azam said that Moin, who has been with the team since the start of the league, is still their first-choice head coach for both franchises and will continue his duties during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL 7 is expected to take place in January-February next year, instead of its regular slot of February-March due to the series against Australia.