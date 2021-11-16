ICC Announces Dates and Venues for the Next T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed seven host cities for Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The 45-match event will take place between 16 October and 13 November next year at seven venues including, Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, an ICC press release said on Tuesday.

The final of the event will be played at the MCG on 13 November 2022, while the two semi-finals will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively.

The reigning World Cup 2021 champions, Australia, runner-up, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, and South Africa teams will gain direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Other teams, including Sri Lanka, West Indies, Namibia, and Scotland will play Round 1. The four remaining teams will be decided by a qualification tournament, one of which will take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June and July next year.

Commenting on the development, ICC Events Head, Chris Tetley said, “We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Following the success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two-year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event in collaboration with the LOC”.

“With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them,” he added.